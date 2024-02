Η 62χρονη που είναι απελευθερωμένη στο σεξ και θέλει καθημερινούς οργασμούς

I hear lots of women say that they have lost their libido in later life, but Zoe and I have discussed on a previous podcast. It’s more likely that the desire have shifted from being spontaneous to being responsive. Responsive desire happens when you are actually being intimate and your body response, whereas spontaneous desire takes place before the intimacy and you might be used to from our younger years where we would find someone attractive and then want to have sex with them. I know that for me when I’m in bed with a sexy man, then all the taps turn on and I feel aroused. #SpontaneousDesire#ResponsiveDesire#Intimacy#SexAdviceForSeniors#SexAdvice#SubscribeToOurPodcast #Substack#RelationshipChallenges#Menopause#IntimacyAndMenopause#Midlife#LawsOfAttraction#MenopausalWomen#OlderWomen#LossOfLibido#NoLibido