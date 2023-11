Η ελληνική σούπα που γίνεται γρήγορα και είναι viral στο TikTok

I’m getting ill so lets cook one of my favourite meals ~ Avgolemono 🥚🍋 full recipe below: Ingredients (serves 4-5) 2 tbsp olive oil 1 onion, diced 2 garlic cloves, sliced 1 large carrot, diced 1L 350ml good quality chicken broth 2 bay leaves Zest of ½ lemon 1 tsp black pepper 1 cup long grain rice, rinse first Juice of 1-2 lemons (I used 2) 2 eggs, whites separated from yolk 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded Serve with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil (for those healthy fats), lots of black pepper and fresh dill (when in season). 1. Add the olive oil to a large pot on a medium heat followed by the onions and soften for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and the carrots and saute for about 5 minutes. 2. Increase the heat and add the chicken stock. Bring to a simmer. Then reduce the heat back to medium. 3.Add the rice, bay leaves, lemon zest, salt and plenty of pepper. Give everything a stir and cover. Let the rice for about 8-10 minutes or until tender. 3. Make the egg mixture by whisking the egg whites until foamy. Then whisk in the yolks followed by the lemon juice. 4. Slowly whisk in 3 large spoonfuls of the broth into the egg mixture (make sure the broth isn’t boiling hot at this point). This will help bring it to temperature. 5. Stir the egg mixture into the pot when the rice is almost cooked and cook over a low heat, stirring constantly. Add the chicken and warm through for a couple of minutes until you reach the desired temperature. Do not simmer or bring to a boil as the soup may curdle. 6. Serve immediately with some extra virgin olive oil and lots of black pepper. #avgolemono #greekrecipes #souptok #soupseason