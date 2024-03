Η εύκολη συνταγή για σπιτικό απορρυπαντικό και πεντακάθαρα ρούχα

Skillful Living 101: HOW TO MAKE YOUR OWN LAUNDRY DETERGENT Be sure to save this post for future reference! Did you know you can make your own laundry detergent? While being both cost effective and void of any harmful toxins or chemicals often found in store-bought detergent, it is super easy to make! It only takes 4 simple ingredients: - 1.5 cups sodium bicarbonate - aka baking soda (a natural softener) - 1.5 cups sodium carbonate - aka washing soda (a natural cleaner and water softener) - 1/4 cup sea salt (to soften) - 1/2 cup epsom salt (to clean and freshen) - *optional: add 20-25 drops of your favorite essential oils Instructions: 1. Measure out all ingredients into a medium size bowl, jar, or storage container. 2. Mix well and be sure to incorporate all ingredients, including essential oils if using 3. Store in glass or mason jar of choice with lid 4. Use 1 heaping tablespoon per load, or 2 for larger, more soiled loads. *1 batch of this detergent can yield approximately 50 loads! *I doubled the recipe in this video Save this post for later & follow for more skillful living and homemaking tips! #home #homemaking #homemaker #homemakingtips #homemakerlife #homemakerskills #lifeskills