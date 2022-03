Δήμαρχος Μελιτόπολης, η πρώτη «φυτευτή» του Πούτιν μετά τη σύλληψη του Ουκρανού δημάρχου - Εικόνες-σοκ από βομβαρδισμένο μοναστήρι

RT - #Russia #bombed #Sviatohirsk #Lavra, 1 of 3 major #monasteries in #Ukraine. Shell detonated in the yard damaged quarters where #monks & #IDPs from occupied #Donbas lived - The first written mentions of the Lavra date 1526 - #UkrainianOrthodoxChurch (#MoscowPatriarchate) https://t.co/5Ud6KLyz1I