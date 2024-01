Πέτρος Κόκκαλης: Προσχώρησε στην ευρωομάδα των Πρασίνων - «Ξεκινάμε»

Welcome to our Group @PetrosKokkalis!💚🇬🇷



“We're pleased to welcome Petros to the Group. We look forward to working with him to build a greener & stronger Greece within a Europe that puts people & social justice at its heart,” says our @TerryReintke.



🔗: https://t.co/z5UHyPLPE7 pic.twitter.com/17r8upJ1e3