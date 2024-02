Έχασε έξι κιλά σε ένα μήνα και έτρωγε πίτσα κάθε μέρα - Είχε όμως ένα μυστικό

You can include the foods you love with an overall healthy diet 🤷 My calories per day ranged between 2,200 to 2,500 I hit my protein intake by doing 1.6 (and 2.2) x my BW in KG to give me a protein range per day I did my usual 5x full body workout a week I attempted to do 45min cardio per day, sometimes I did less / more I ate nutrient dense, high protein, high volume foods to keep me satied and fuel my body (high fibre is a plus) I'd go for a walk after my meals for 5 to 10 minutes and integrate a daily walk if possible I didn't react emotionally to scale weight fluctuations + thought logically about them I aimed to sleep minimum 7 hrs per day Having routine massively helps, staple meals, similar meal timings removes the randomness from chaotic life NO FOOD was off limits If I wanted chocolate, it'd be deducted from my calorie budget If I went over my calories for a day, it wasn't the end of the world Simply got back to it the next day I weighed myself daily to get averages to reduce the factors influencing scale weight I made meals I looked forward to so I didn't feel like in a deficit Rather than focusing on the negative & expecting it to be horrid, I thought positively about what I could control And most importantly, I stayed consistent The only way you can lose is if you quit.