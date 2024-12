Το χωριό φάντασμα της Αρκαδίας που το CNBC «βλέπει» ως την απόκοσμη ματιά στο μέλλον της Ελλάδας

Lasta is just one of hundreds of depopulated or abandoned "ghost" towns and villages scattered across Greece, in an all too visible marker of years of declining births, economic hardship and mass emigration. ➡️ Economists warn that population decline is now putting a major strain on a country just emerging from crisis — with not enough young people to support the economy over coming generations. ➡️ Greece is home to one of the lowest fertility rates in Europe: At 1.3, it is half that recorded in 1950 and well below the 2.1 required for population replacement. CNBC’s Karen Gilchrist reports from Lasta, Greece.