Αεροπλάνο με 10 άτομα χάθηκε από τα ραντάρ στην Αλάσκα: Άρχισε η έρευνα αναζήτησης

Local media are reporting a Bering Air flight is overdue at Nome and search & rescue efforts are now underway. #8E445 departed Unalakleet at 23:38 UTC (14:38 local)



Last position received at 00:16 UTC

64.330212, -164.02679

5,300 feethttps://t.co/MgIBmtsp2U pic.twitter.com/N4bMUjni0q