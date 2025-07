Αεροπλάνο σοβιετικής εποχής συνετρίβη στη Ρωσία: Ο ρόλος των δυτικών κυρώσεων στο δυστύχημα

✈️🚨 Angara was allowed to fly on scrap metal — and killed 49 people



The crashed An-24 plane had already been involved in four aviation incidents since 2018, according to Russia’s aviation authority. It had been in service since 1976 — nearly 50 years.



In 2024, Reuters reported… https://t.co/CppxeGqTQE pic.twitter.com/vkDf5ctSF7