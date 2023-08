This is 11:19 a.m. Friday, 18th at Watt Park in Lower Mission near downtown #Kelowna looking across Okanagan Lake towards West Kelowna#Wildfires #WestKelowna #BritishColumbia #BCFires #kelownafires #kelownawildfire #BCWildfire #Kelownafire #kelownafires #BCWildfires #CanadaFire pic.twitter.com/fAj90EUMBc