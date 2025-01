Ιρλανδία: Πού βρίσκεται τώρα η κακοκαιρία Éowyn - Μαζικές ακυρώσεις πτήσεων, 500.000 άνθρωποι χωρίς ρεύμα

'A few moments ago all the power went out, which is why you can't see anything behind me'



Sky's @SMurphyTV has the latest from Ireland as 114mph winds from Storm Eowyn breaks the country's highest gust record



Live updates ➡️ https://t.co/ufjlypRd8U



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/rDoyiiFr49