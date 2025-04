A €50M Mark Rothko masterpiece was damaged by a child at Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum, Rotterdam, on April 25, 2025.

Restoration experts are now working to save Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8.

More info 👉 https://t.co/uhn1AgBBid#ArtNews #Rothko #Rotterdam pic.twitter.com/ubpkXhgKY0