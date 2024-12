Πέθανε η Χάνα Κατζίρ, πρώην όμηρος της Χαμάς: «Η καρδιά της δεν άντεξε την 7η Οκτωβρίου»

We are devastated to share that former hostage Hanna Katzir (77) has passed away.



Hanna was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Her husband, Rami, was murdered on October 7th, and her son, Elad, was kidnapped and later murdered in captivity.



“Her heart couldn’t withstand the terrible… pic.twitter.com/AhGGiGV26P