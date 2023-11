Αγκιεμάνγκ Ντιαβουσιέ: Πέθανε στα 25 του ο πρώην ποδοσφαιριστής της Λειψίας

German footballer of Ghanaian descent Agyemang Diawusie has died at the young age of 25. 🇬🇭 🇩🇪



The cause of death is unknown.



Diawusie started his football career at RB Leipzig and went on to play for FC Ingolstadt, Dynamo Dresden and SpVgg Bayreuth. RIP🕊️ pic.twitter.com/9VgBSj6zkG