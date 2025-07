Η Λίβερπουλ θα αποσύρει τη φανέλα με το «20» προς τιμήν του Ντιόγκο Ζότα

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Liverpool have confirmed that the number 2️⃣0️⃣ shirt will be rightly immortalised in honour of Diogo Jota. 💔🇵🇹🕊️ pic.twitter.com/VXTdOSJEOu