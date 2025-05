UEFA Conference League: Επεισόδια με ξύλο μεταξύ οπαδών της Τσέλσι και της Μπέτις πριν τον τελικό

27.05.2025, Real Betis🇪🇸 - Chelsea🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Betis (UF) Riots in centre Wroclaw before tomorrow match, riots stopped by 1312, click here for more: https://t.co/4YI6bJ9HCV pic.twitter.com/cKSb24fFLN