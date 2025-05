Σεισμός στην Κρήτη: Γιατί οι επιπτώσεις ήταν ελάχιστες - Το σενάριο για τους μετασεισμούς

🇬🇷 | Security cameras captured the moment a M6.1 earthquake hit the city of Heraklion, in the Greek island of Crete.



A strong earthquake with a M of 6.1 struck off the northern coast of Crete, early Thursday morning, May 22, 2025, at 6.19 AM local time.#σεισμος #earthquake pic.twitter.com/fE5ARKTfqf