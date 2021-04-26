Όσκαρ 2021: Ιστορική βραδιά για το Nomadland με 3 κατακτήσεις - Δείτε αναλυτικά τους νικητές

Για πρώτη φορά στην 93χρονη ιστορία των Όσκαρ έχουμε ταινία που έχει σκηνοθετήσει γυναίκα να κατακτά και το Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας και το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας. Για πρώτη φορά ταινία που έχει σκηνοθετήσει Ασιάτισσα πετυχαίνει κάτι τέτοιο. Για πρώτη φορά ταινία που έχει σκηνοθετήσει γυναίκα έχει τα περισσότερα βραβεία στην απονομή.

Δε νομίζουμε πως χρειάζεται κάτι περισσότερο για να χαρακτηριστεί το Nomadland μια ταινία-ορόσημο που ανοίγει ένα νέο μονοπάτι στη βιομηχανία του σινεμά, ένα μονοπάτι που τόσο διατυμπανίζουν ότι θέλουν στο Χόλιγουντ, αλλά φτάσαμε στο 2021 για να φανεί έμπρακτα.

Το Nomadland κατέκτησε και το Ά Γυναικείο με τη Φράνσις ΜακΝτόρμαντ να είναι η πιο λιτή όλων στον ευχαριστήριο λόγο της.

Κάτω από το Nomadland, με 2 Όσκαρ, βρίσκονται τα Soul, Mank, Sound of Metal, The Father Judas and the Black Messiah, ενώ στο Όσκαρ Β΄Γυναικείου θα αρκεστεί το Minari και στο Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο η Έμεραλντ Φενέλ και το Promising Young Woman.

Αντιθέτως, το Trial of The Chicago 7 δεν πήρε ούτε ένα βραβείο και αυτό ίσως δείχνει κάτι σε σχέση με την παραγωγή, δηλαδή το Netflix, που για τον αριθμό των υποψηφιοτήτων του, πήρε σχετικά λίγα βραβεία.

Ως προς τη διοργάνωση, αυτή κινήθηκε σε πολύ ήρεμο πλαίσιο, χωρίς κάτι το αξιοσημείωτο, με την διακριτικότητα και την ταπεινότητα να είναι τα δύο στοιχεία που την χαρακτήρισαν.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα με τους νικητές:

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Bet you didn't have Frances McDormand howling like a wolf in her Best Picture acceptance speech on your #Oscars bingo card.

Ά ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟ

Ριζ Άχμεντ, Sound of Metal

Τσάντγουικ Μπόζμαν, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Άντονι Χόπκινς, The Father

Γκάρι Όλντμαν, Mank

Στίβεν Γέουν, Minari

Ά ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟ

Βαϊόλα Ντέιβις, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Άντρα Ντέι, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Βανέσσα Κίρμπι, Pieces of a Woman

Φράνσις ΜακΝτόρμαντ, Nomadland

Κάρι Μάλιγκαν, Promising Young Woman

"We should have had a karaoke bar."



"My voice is in my sword."



Here's Frances McDormand's acceptance speech for Best Actress.

Β΄ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟ

Μαρία Μπακάλοβα, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Γκλεν Κλόουζ, Hillbilly Elegy

Ολίβια Κόλμαν, The Father

Αμάντα Σίφριντ, Mank

Γιου-Τζουν Γιουνγκ, Minari

Β΄ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟ

Σάσα Μπάρον Κόεν, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ντάνιελ Καλούγια, Judas and the Black Messiah

Λέσλι Όντομ Τζούνιορ, One Night in Miami…

Πολ Ράκι, Sound of Metal

ΛαΚίθ Στάνφιλντ, Judas and the Black Messiah

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Λι Άιζακ-Τσανγκ, Minari

Έμεραλντ Φενέλ, Promising Young Woman

Ντέιβιντ Φίντσερ, Mank

Κλόε Ζάο, Nomadland

Τόμας Βίντερμπεργκ, Another Round

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

Husavik (My Hometown), Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami…

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Jon Batiste: "God gave us 12 notes. It's the same 12 notes Duke Ellington had, Bach had. It the same 12. Nina Simone. And all the nominees."

"I'm just thankful to God for those 12 notes."





ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΙΚΗ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΣΗ

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΠΡΟΣΑΡΜΟΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father (Κρίστοφερ Χάμπτον και Φλοριάν Ζέλερ)

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman (Έμεραλντ Φενέλ)

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ANIMATION

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Pete Docter and Dana Murray praise music teachers in #Oscars speech for Best Animated Feature Film for "Soul": "You make the world a better place."

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΞΕΝΟΓΛΩΣΣΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

ΜΑΛΛΙΑ & MAKE-UP

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗ

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

ΗΧΟΣ

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ANIMATION ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

"We dedicate this film to all those who've lost loved ones to gun violence...We deserve better, we must do better, we will do better."





ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ LIVE ACTION ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye