Διευθυντής θεάτρου ο 73χρονος που πέθανε στην πτήση της Singapore - Ταξίδευε με τη σύζυγό του

Few More Visuals from the incident, where one fatality and several injuries confirmed, following severe turbulence on board Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-312(ER) aircraft (9V-SWM), that operated SQ321 from LHR to SIN, ending up diverted to Bangkok (BKK).#safety #aviation https://t.co/pyjl4QrrA1 pic.twitter.com/BwCAOAjZeo