Νύχτα κόλασης στην Υεμένη: ΗΠΑ και Βρετανία σφυροκοπούν θέσεις τον Χούθι

BREAKING: VIDEO OF MAJOR AIRSTRIKES IN YEMEN BY US AND UK



- Cities in Yemen Hit with US and UK Airstrikes: Sana'a, Hodeidah, Saada, Dhamar, Taiz, Zabid.



- Pentagon say they bombed 10 targets in Yemen. UAV production facilities and IMD warehouses were attacked.



- A large batch… pic.twitter.com/T41UsDXRt3