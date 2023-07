Ολλανδία: Ένας νεκρός και πολλοί τραυματισμένοι από πυρκαγιά σε πλοίο

Ship fire off #Netherlands: 1 dead, many injured. 23 crew members rescued from car carrier "Fremantle Highway" with 3,000 vehicles onboard, 14.5 nautical miles from Ameland. Helicopters and boat involved in the evacuation.#coldplaydublin #instagramdown #хтивийпонеділок #Dutch pic.twitter.com/xkOPvoLkKu