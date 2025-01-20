Ποιο τραγούδι ερμήνευσε η Carrie Underwood στην ορκωμοσία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Η σούπερ σταρ της Country Carrie Underwood θα ερμηνεύσει το τραγούδι «America the Beautiful» στην ορκωμοσία του νέου προέδρου των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ.

Το «America the Beautiful» είναι ένα «πατριωτικό» αμερικανικό κομμάτι, τους στίχους του οποίου έγραψε η Katharine Lee Bates το 1895 και τη μουσική συνέθεσε ο Samuel A. Ward ήδη από το 1883. Οι δυο τους δεν συναντήθηκαν ποτέ.

Το τραγούδι συναντάται σε διάφορες βερσιόν, με την πιο πρόσφατη να είναι αυτή του 1911. Οι στίχοι έχουν ως εξής:

«O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

O beautiful for pilgrim feet,

Whose stern, impassioned stress

A thoroughfare for freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law!

O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife,

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God thy gold refine,

Till all success be nobleness,

And every gain divine!

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!».