Πύρινος εφιάλτης δίχως τέλος στο Λος Άντζελες: Νέα μεγάλη φωτιά στα βόρεια

🚨 BREAKING: The #HughesFire near Castaic, CA, has exploded to 5000 acres, forcing evacuations.



🌫️ Heavy smoke is impacting I-5, and several local roads are closed. Follow all evacuation orders and stay safe, California!



Credit: ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego via Storyful pic.twitter.com/b67OuKdmpe