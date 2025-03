Σεισμός στη Μιανμάρ: Κατέρρευσε το ιστορικό Βασιλικό Παλάτι στο Μανταλάι

🙏🏯 Mahamuni Pagoda damaged in 7.9 Mandalay quake 🇲🇲💔



Mahamuni Pagoda, the iconic Mahamuni Buddha Temple in Mandalay, has been reportedly damaged during the magnitude 7.9 earthquake that occurred in Mandalay, Myanmar at 14:20 on March 28.#Earthquake #MyanmarEarthquake pic.twitter.com/ZFqjUChUTf