Τα παράπλευρα θύματα του τσουνάμι: Τέσσερις φάλαινες ξεβράστηκαν σε ακτή της Ιαπωνίας

At least four whales were found stranded in Tateyama City, Japan, on Wednesday — just hours after a powerful 8.7–8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific. Footage from the scene shows three of the whales on the shore. Local sources say the animals had been spotted near the coastline since Tuesday. While early reports linked the stranding to the quake, experts later suggested there may be no direct connection. The earthquake sent tsunami waves toward Japan, prompting the evacuation of over 900,000 people across 133 municipalities along the Pacific coast. Authorities warned residents to stay on high ground due to the risk of repeated waves.