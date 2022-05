Μέσι και Σουάρες ξανά μαζί; «Ελπίζω, ποτέ δεν ξέρεις» η αινιγματική απάντηση του Ουρουγουανού για την Ιντερ Μαϊάμι

Luis Suárez asked if he can join Inter Miami together with Leo Messi in the next years: "Hopefully... you never know what happens. We've a great connection", tells @ellarguero. 🇺🇾🇦🇷 #InterMiamiCF



"Leo's contract extension with Barça was 100% done [last August]. It was a shock". pic.twitter.com/YO0tFgHZTr