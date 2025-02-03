Grammy 2025: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες των μουσικών βραβείων

Χθες Κυριακή (2/2) πραγματοποιήθηκε η 67η απονομή των Βραβείων Grammy με μεγάλους νικητές να είναι η Μπιγιονσέ, η οποία κέρδισε το βραβείο «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς», αλλά και ο ράπερ Κέντρικ Λαμάρ, ο οποίος ήταν υποψήφιος για επτά Grammy και κέρδισε πέντε.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τους μεγάλους νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες των Grammy 2025:

Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Ηχογράφηση της χρονιάς

“Now and Then” – The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Παραγωγός της χρονιάς, μη-κλασική μουσική

Alissia Dernst

“D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Συνθέτης της χρονιάς, μη-κλασική μουσική

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Καλύτερη ποπ σόλο ερμηνεία

“Bodyguard” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Καλύτερη ποπ ερμηνεία από ντουέτο / γκρουπ

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

“LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Καλύτερο Ποπ Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Καλύτερη Dance/Electronic Ηχογράφηση

“She’s Gone, Dance On” — Disclosure

“Loved” — Four Tet

“leavemealone” — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala

“Witchy” — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

Καλύτερη Dance Pop Ηχογράφηση

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Von dutch” – Charli xcx

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish

“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic Άλμπουμ

BRAT — Charli xcx

Three — Four Tet

Hyperdrama — Justice

TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA

Telos — Zedd

Καλύτερη Remixed Ηχογράφηση

“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

“Von dutch” — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Καλύτερη Ροκ Ερμηνεία

“Now and Then” — The Beatles

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day

“Gift Horse” — IDLES

“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” — St. Vincent

Καλύτερη Metal Ερμηνεία

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

“Crown of Horns” — Judas Priest

“Suffocate” — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” — Metallica

“Cellar Door” — Spiritbox

Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ

Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes

Romance — Fontaines D.C.

Saviors — Green Day

TANGK — IDLES

Dark Matter — Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones

No Name — Jack White

Καλύτερη Alternative Μουσική Ερμηνεία

“Neon Pill” — Cage The Elephant

“Song Of The Lake” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.

“BYE BYE” — Kim Gordon

“Flea” — St. Vincent

Καλύτερο Alternative Μουσικό Άλμπουμ

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent

Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία

“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long

“Saturn” — SZA

Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία

“Wet” — Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove” — Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie” — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget” — Muni Long

“That’s You” — Lucky Daye

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ

So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine (WINNER)

En Route – Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino

CRASH – Kehlani

Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (WINNER)

Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ

11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway

Revenge — Muni Long

Algorithm — Lucky Daye

COMING HOME — Usher

Καλύτερη Rap Ερμηνεία

“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Καλύτερη Melodic Rap Ερμηνεία

“KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

“Big Mama” — Latto

“3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Καλύτερο Rap Τραγούδι

“Asteroids” — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)

“Carnival” — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)

“Like That” — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Yeah Glo!” — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Καλύτερο Rap Άλμπουμ

Might Delete Later — J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem

We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Ποιητικού |Λόγου

CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say — Queen Sheba

cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word — Malik Yusef

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas

The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz

Καλύτερη Jazz Ερμηνεία

“Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” — The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield

“Juno” — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner

“Little Fears” — Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

Καλύτερο Jazz Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy

Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding

My Ideal — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Καλύτερο Jazz Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ

Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place — Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Solo Game — Sullivan Fortner

Καλύτερο Large Jazz Ensemble Άλμπουμ

Returning To Forever — John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk A Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band

Golden City — Miguel Zenón

Καλύτερο Latin Jazz Άλμπουμ

Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo & Tomatito

Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus

COLLAB — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time And Again — Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy — Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

Cuba And Beyond — Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

As I Travel — Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Καλύτερο Alternative Jazz Άλμπουμ

Night Reign – Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Code Derivation – Robert Glasper

Foreverland – Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello

Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Ποπ Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée

Visions — Norah Jones

Good Together — Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter

Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ

Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti

Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

Mark — Mark Guiliana

Speak To Me — Julian Lage

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Θεατρικό Άλμπουμ

Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Καλύτερη Country Σόλο Ερμηνεία

“16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll

“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton

Καλύτερη Country Ερμηνεία από Ντουέτο/Γκρουπ

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

“II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus

“Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Καλύτερο Country Τραγούδι

“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay” — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey WilsonΚαλύτερη

Καλύτερη American Roots Ερμηνεία

“Blame It On Eve” — Shemekia Copeland

“Nothing In Rambling” — The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

“Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell

“The Ballad Of Sally Anne” — Rhiannon Giddens

Καλύτερη Americana Ερμηνεία

“YA YA” — Beyoncé

“Subtitles” — Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good” — Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell

“Runaway Train” — Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload Of Sky” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Καλύτερο American Roots Τραγούδι

“Ahead Of The Game” — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

“All In Good Time” — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)

“All My Friends” — Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

“Blame It On Eve” — John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ

The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ

I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band

No Fear — Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings

Earl Jam — Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman — Dan Tyminski

Καλύτερο Traditional Blues Άλμπουμ

Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside

Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley

Sam’s Place — Little Feat

Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Μπλουζ

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa

Blame It On Eve — Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

Mileage — Ruthie Foster

The Fury — Antonio Vergara

Καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ

American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith — Madi Diaz

Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan

Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Καλύτερο Regional Roots Μουσικό Άλμπουμ

25 Back To My Roots — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Featuring J’Wan Boudreaux

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty

Kuini — Kalani Pe’a

Stories From The Battlefield — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Καλύτερο Gospel Τραγούδι

“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters

“Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III

“Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard

“Holy Hands” — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής

“Holy Forever (Live)” — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans

“Praise” — Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” — Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple

“In The Name Of Jesus” — JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

“In The Room” — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

“That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

Καλύτερο Gospel Άλμπουμ

Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard

Father’s Day — Kirk Franklin

Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard

More Than This — CeCe Winans

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής

Heart Of A Human — DOE

When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship

Child Of God — Forrest Frank

Coat Of Many Colors — Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 — Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According To Mark — Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Church — Cory Henry

Loving You — The Nelons

Καλύτερο Latin Pop Άλμπουμ

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA – Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Καλύτερο Música Urbana Άλμπουμ

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny

Rayo — J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS — Feid

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente

att. — Young Miko

Καλύτερο Latin Rock ή Alternative Άλμπουμ

Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar

Pa’ Tu Cuerpa — Cimafunk

Autopoiética — Mon Laferte

GRASA — NATHY PELUSO

¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana

Καλύτερο Música Mexicana Άλμπουμ (Και Tejano)

Diamantes — Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León

ÉXODO — Peso Pluma

De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe

Καλύτερο Tropical Latin Άλμπουμ

MUEVENSE — Marc Anthony

Bailar — Sheila E.

Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera

Καλύτερη Global Music Ερμηνεία

“Raat Ki Rani” — Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere” — Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise” — Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

“Sunlight To My Soul”— Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira” — Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Καλύτερη African Music Ερμηνεία

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” – Tems

Καλύτερο Global Music Άλμπουμ

ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado

Heis — Rema

Historias de un Flamenco — Antonio Rey

Born in the Wild — Tems

Καλύτερο Reggae Άλμπουμ

Take It Easy — Collie Buddz

Party With Me — Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea

Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)

Evolution — The Wailers

Καλύτερο New Age Άλμπουμ

Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej

Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto

Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar

Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria

Καλύτερο Music Άλμπουμ για Παιδιά

Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Creciendo — Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

My Favorite Dream — John Legend

Solid Rock Revival — Rock For Children

World Wide Playdate — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Καλύτερο Comedy Άλμπουμ

Armageddon — Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle

The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die — Nikki Glaser

Where Was I — Trevor Noah

Καλύτερη Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Ηχογράφηση

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists) — Guy Oldfield, producer

…And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter

My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand

Καλύτερο Compilation Soundtrack Για Visual Media

The Color Purple — (Various Artists) Nick Baxter, Blitz Bazawule & Stephen Bray, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll & Morgan Rhodes, music supervisors

Deadpool & Wolverine — (Various Artists) Dave Jordan, Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor

Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

Saltburn — (Various Artists) Emerald Fennell, compilation producer; Kirsten Lane, music supervisor

Twisters: The Album — (Various Artists) Ian Cripps, Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; Mike Knobloch & Rachel Levy, music supervisors

Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack για Visual Media

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer

Shogun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack για Video Games

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer (WINNER)

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι για Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [From Twisters: The Album] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“Better Place” [From TROLLS Band Together] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)

“Can’t Catch Me Now” [From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“It Never Went Away” [From American Symphony] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Love Will Survive” [From The Tattooist of Auschwitz] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Καλύτερο Βίντεο Κλιπ

“Tailor Swif” — A$AP Rocky: Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors, Natan Schottenfels, video producer

“360” — Charli xcx: Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers

“Houdini” — Eminem: Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers “Fortnight” — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone: Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Καλύτερο Music Film

American Symphony — Jon Batiste: Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers

June — (June Carter Cash): Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers

Kings From Queens — Run DMC: Kirk Fraser, video director; Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt & William H. Masterson III, video producers

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple — Steven Van Zandt: Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers

The Greatest Night in Pop — (Various Artists): Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers

Καλύτερη Συσκευασία Άλμπουμ

The Avett Brothers — Scott Avett, Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)

Baker Hotel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)

BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)

F-1 Trillion — Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)

Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

Jug Band Millionaire — Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease — Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

Καλύτερη κασετίνα σε απλή ή ειδικής περιορισμένης έκδοσης συσκευασία

Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)

Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)

We Blame Chicago — Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

Καλύτερο Ένθετο σε Άλμπουμ

After Midnight — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)

The Carnegie Hall Concert — Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)

Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)

John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55 — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)

SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son De Beno” — Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Καλύτερο ;Aλμπουμ ιστορικών ηχογραφήσεων σε επανέκδοση

Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)

Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition — Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation)

Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings — Tom Laskey, Shana L. Redmond, Susan Robeson & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

Pepito y Paquito — Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)

The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition) — Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)

Καλύτερο Engineered Άλμπουμ, Μη-Κλασική Μουσική

Algorithm — Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

Cyan Blue — Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

Deeper Well — Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

empathogen — Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)

i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Short n’ Sweet — Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Καλύτερο Engineered Άλμπουμ, Κλασική Μουσική

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Andres: The Blind Banister — Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Clear Voices In The Dark — Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Παραγωγός της χρονιάς, Κλασική Μουσική

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Καλύτερο Immersive Audio Άλμπουμ

Avalon — Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; John Webber, immersive mastering engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)

Genius Loves Company — Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)

Henning Sommerro: Borders — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)

Pax — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Σύνθεση

“At Last” — Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)

“Communion” — Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)

“I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” — André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)

“Remembrance” — Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)

“Strands” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)

Καλύτερη Οργανική Ενορχήστρωση

“Baby Elephant Walk – Encore” — Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly)

“Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)” — Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)

“Rose Without The Thorns” — Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)

“Silent Night” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

Καλύτερη Ενορχηστρωμένη Υπόκρουση Φωνητικών

“Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)

“Always Come Back” — Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)

“b i g f e e l i n g s” — Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow, arrangers (WILLOW)

“Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″)” — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)

“The Sound Of Silence” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping At Last)

Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Ερμηνεία

“Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance” — Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

“Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen” — Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Stravinsky: The Firebird” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση - Όπερα

“Adams: Girls Of The Golden West” — John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Moravec: The Shining” — Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

“Puts: The Hours” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Καλύτερη Χορωδιακή Ερμηνεία

“Clear Voices In The Dark” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad” — Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)

“Handel: Israel in Egypt” — Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)

“Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Sheehan: Akathist” — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Μουσικής Δωματίου/Μικρού Συνόλου

“Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles” — JACK Quartet

“Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke'” — Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax

“Cerrone: Beaufort Scales” — Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble

“Home” — Miró Quartet

“Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

Καλύτερο Ορχηστρικό Σόλο - Κλασική Μουσική

“Akiho: Longing” — Andy Akiho

“Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson

“Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc” — Seth Parker Woods (Wild Up)

“Entourer” — Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)

“Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra” — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

Καλύτερο Κλασσικό Σόλο Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

Bespoke Songs — Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist; Julian Schwarz, artist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)

Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

A Change Is Gonna Come — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles

Show Me The Way — Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)

Καλύτερη Συλλογή Κλασικής Μουσικής

Akiho: BeLonging — Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers

American Counterpoints — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer

Mythologies II — Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Κλασική Σύνθεση

“Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello” — Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)

“Coleman: Revelry” — Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)

“Lang: Composition As Explanation” — David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)

“Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

“Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Kaija Saariaho, composer; Amin Maalouf librettist (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)