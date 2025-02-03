Μενού

Grammy 2025: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες των μουσικών βραβείων

Οι μεγάλοι νικητές από όλες τις κατηγορίες της 67ης απονομής των βραβείων Grammy 2025.

Μπιγιονσέ
Μπιγιονσέ - Βραβεία Grammy 2025 | AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Χθες Κυριακή (2/2) πραγματοποιήθηκε η 67η απονομή των Βραβείων Grammy με μεγάλους νικητές να είναι η Μπιγιονσέ, η οποία κέρδισε το βραβείο «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς», αλλά και ο ράπερ Κέντρικ Λαμάρ, ο οποίος ήταν υποψήφιος για επτά Grammy και κέρδισε πέντε.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τους μεγάλους νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες των Grammy 2025

Άλμπουμ της χρονιάς

  • New Blue Sun – André 3000
  • COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
  • Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter 
  • BRAT – Charli xcx 
  • Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier 
  • HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish 
  • The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan 
  • THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift 

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey) 
  • “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) 
  • “Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars) 
  • “Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
  • “Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan) 
  • “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter) 
  • “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé) 

Ηχογράφηση της χρονιάς

  • “Now and Then” – The Beatles 
  • “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé 
  • “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter 
  • “360” – Charli xcx 
  • “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish 
  • “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
  • “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan 
  • “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Καλύτερος Νέος Καλλιτέχνης

  • Benson Boone 
  • Sabrina Carpenter 
  • Doechii 
  • Khruangbin 
  • RAYE 
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey 
  • Teddy Swims

Παραγωγός της χρονιάς, μη-κλασική μουσική

  • Alissia Dernst 
  • “D’Mile” Emile II 
  • Ian Fitchuk 
  • Mustard 
  • Daniel Nigro

Συνθέτης της χρονιάς, μη-κλασική  μουσική

  • Jessi Alexander 
  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera 
  • Jessie Jo Dillon 
  • RAYE

Καλύτερη ποπ σόλο ερμηνεία

  • “Bodyguard” – Beyoncé
  • “Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter 
  • “Apple” – Charli xcx 
  • “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish 
  • “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan 

Καλύτερη ποπ ερμηνεία από ντουέτο / γκρουπ

  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
  • “us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
  • “LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
  • “Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
  • “the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
  • “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Καλύτερο Ποπ Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

  • Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
  • HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
  • eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
  • Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
  • THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Καλύτερη Dance/Electronic Ηχογράφηση

  • “She’s Gone, Dance On” — Disclosure
  • “Loved” — Four Tet
  • “leavemealone” — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
  • “Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala 
  • “Witchy” — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

Καλύτερη Dance Pop Ηχογράφηση 

  • “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer 
  • “Von dutch” – Charli xcx 
  • “L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
  • “yes, and?” – Ariana Grande 
  • “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic Άλμπουμ

  • BRAT — Charli xcx
  • Three — Four Tet
  • Hyperdrama — Justice
  • TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA
  • Telos — Zedd

Καλύτερη Remixed Ηχογράφηση

  • “Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)
  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
  • “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
    “Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
    “Von dutch” — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Καλύτερη Ροκ Ερμηνεία

  • “Now and Then” — The Beatles 
  • “Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys
  • “The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day
  • “Gift Horse” — IDLES
  • “Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
  • “Broken Man” — St. Vincent

Καλύτερη Metal Ερμηνεία

  • “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne 
  • “Crown of Horns” — Judas Priest
  • “Suffocate” — Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
  • “Screaming Suicide” — Metallica
  • “Cellar Door” — Spiritbox

Καλύτερο Ροκ Τραγούδι

  • “Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
  • “Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) 
  • “Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
  • “Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
  • “Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Καλύτερο Ροκ Άλμπουμ

  • Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes
  • Romance — Fontaines D.C.
  • Saviors — Green Day
  • TANGK — IDLES
  • Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
  • Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones
  • No Name — Jack White

Καλύτερη Alternative Μουσική Ερμηνεία

  • “Neon Pill” — Cage The Elephant
  • “Song Of The Lake” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • “Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
  • “BYE BYE” — Kim Gordon
  • “Flea” — St. Vincent

Καλύτερο Alternative Μουσικό Άλμπουμ

  • Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
  • Charm – Clairo
  • The Collective – Kim Gordon
  • What Now – Brittany Howard
  • All Born Screaming – St. Vincent 

Καλύτερη R&B Ερμηνεία

  • “Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
  • “Residuals” — Chris Brown
  • “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
  • “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
  • “Saturn” — SZA

Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Ερμηνεία

  • “Wet” — Marsha Ambrosius
  • “Can I Have This Groove” — Kenyon Dixon
  • “No Lie” — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
  • “Make Me Forget” — Muni Long
  • “That’s You” — Lucky Daye 

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

  • “After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
  • “Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
  • “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
  • “Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
  • “Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Άλμπουμ

  • So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine (WINNER)
  • En Route – Durand Bernarr
  • Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino
  • CRASH – Kehlani
  • Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) (WINNER)

Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ

  • 11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
  • VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway
  • Revenge — Muni Long
  • Algorithm — Lucky Daye
  • COMING HOME — Usher

Καλύτερη Rap Ερμηνεία

  • “Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
  • “When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii
  • “Houdini” – Eminem
  • “Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
  • “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Καλύτερη Melodic Rap Ερμηνεία

  • “KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
  • “SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
  • “We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
  • “Big Mama” — Latto
  • “3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Καλύτερο Rap Τραγούδι

  • “Asteroids” — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)
  • “Carnival” — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)
  • “Like That” — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) 
  • “Yeah Glo!” — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Καλύτερο Rap Άλμπουμ

  • Might Delete Later — J. Cole
  • The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock
  • Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii 
  • The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem
  • We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Ποιητικού |Λόγου

  • CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say — Queen Sheba
  • cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series — Omari Hardwick
  • Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word — Malik Yusef
  • The Heart, The Mind, The Soul — Tank and The Bangas
  • The Seven Number Ones — Mad Skillz

Καλύτερη Jazz Ερμηνεία

  • “Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” — The Baylor Project
  • “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” — Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield
  • “Juno” — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
  • “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner
  • “Little Fears” — Dan Pugach Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

Καλύτερο Jazz Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

  • Journey In Black — Christie Dashiell
  • Wildflowers Vol. 1 — Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner
  • A Joyful Holiday — Samara Joy 
  • Milton + esperanza — Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding
  • My Ideal — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Καλύτερο Jazz Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ

  • Owl Song — Ambrose Akinmusire Featuring Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley
  • Beyond This Place — Kenny Barron Featuring Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson
  • Phoenix Reimagined (Live) — Lakecia Benjamin
  • Remembrance — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
  • Solo Game — Sullivan Fortner

Καλύτερο Large Jazz Ensemble Άλμπουμ

  • Returning To Forever — John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band
  • And So It Goes — The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
  • Walk A Mile In My Shoe — Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band
  • Bianca Reimagined: Music for Paws and Persistence — Dan Pugach Big Band
  • Golden City — Miguel Zenón

Καλύτερο Latin Jazz Άλμπουμ

  • Spain Forever Again — Michel Camilo & Tomatito
  • Cubop Lives! — Zaccai Curtis, Luques Curtis, Willie Martinez, Camilo Molina & Reinaldo de Jesus
  • COLLAB — Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
  • Time And Again — Eliane Elias
  • El Trio: Live in Italy — Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola
  • Cuba And Beyond — Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet
  • As I Travel — Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Καλύτερο Alternative Jazz Άλμπουμ 

  • Night Reign – Arooj Aftab 
  • New Blue Sun – André 3000
  • Code Derivation – Robert Glasper
  • Foreverland – Keyon Harrold
  • No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello 

Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Ποπ Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

  • À Fleur De Peau — Cyrille Aimée
  • Visions — Norah Jones 
  • Good Together — Lake Street Dive
  • Impossible Dream — Aaron Lazar
  • Christmas Wish — Gregory Porter

Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ

  • Plot Armor — Taylor Eigsti
  • Rhapsody In Blue — Béla Fleck
  • Orchestras (Live) — Bill Frisell Featuring Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan
  • Mark — Mark Guiliana
  • Speak To Me — Julian Lage

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Θεατρικό Άλμπουμ

  • Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) 
  • Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
  • The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
  • The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
  • Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
  • The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Καλύτερη Country Σόλο Ερμηνεία

  • “16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé
  • “I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll
  • “The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves
  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
  • “It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton

Καλύτερη Country Ερμηνεία από Ντουέτο/Γκρουπ 

  • “Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
  • “II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
  • “Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne
  • “Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay
  • “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Καλύτερο Country Τραγούδι

  • “The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) 
  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
  • “I Am Not Okay” — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
  • “I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)
  • “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ 

  • COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé 
  • F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
  • Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves 
  • Higher – Chris Stapleton 
  • Whirlwind – Lainey WilsonΚαλύτερη

Καλύτερη American Roots Ερμηνεία

  • “Blame It On Eve” — Shemekia Copeland
  • “Nothing In Rambling” — The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
  • “Lighthouse” — Sierra Ferrell
  • “The Ballad Of Sally Anne” — Rhiannon Giddens

Καλύτερη Americana Ερμηνεία

  • “YA YA” — Beyoncé
  • “Subtitles” — Madison Cunningham
  • “Don’t Do Me Good” — Madi Diaz Featuring Kacey Musgraves
  • “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell
  • “Runaway Train” — Sarah Jarosz
  • “Empty Trainload Of Sky” — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Καλύτερο American Roots Τραγούδι

  • “Ahead Of The Game” — Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)
  • “All In Good Time” — Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine Featuring Fiona Apple)
  • “All My Friends” — Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)
  • “American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell) 
  • “Blame It On Eve” — John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ

  • The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
  • $10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
  • Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell 
  • Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
  • No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
  • Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee

Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ

  • I Built A World — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
  • Songs of Love and Life — The Del McCoury Band
  • No Fear — Sister Sadie
  • Live Vol. 1 — Billy Strings
  • Earl Jam — Tony Trischka
  • Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman — Dan Tyminski

Καλύτερο Traditional Blues Άλμπουμ

  • Hill Country Love — Cedric Burnside
  • Struck Down — The Fabulous Thunderbirds
  • One Guitar Woman — Sue Foley
  • Sam’s Place — Little Feat
  • Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa — The Taj Mahal Sextet

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Μπλουζ

  • Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 — Joe Bonamassa
  • Blame It On Eve — Shemekia Copeland
  • Friendlytown — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour
  • Mileage — Ruthie Foster 
  • The Fury — Antonio Vergara

Καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ

  • American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet
  • Weird Faith — Madi Diaz
  • Bright Future — Adrianne Lenker
  • All My Friends — Aoife O’Donovan
  • Woodland — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Καλύτερο Regional Roots Μουσικό Άλμπουμ

  • 25 Back To My Roots — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
  • Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles Featuring J’Wan Boudreaux
  • Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty
  • Kuini — Kalani Pe’a 
  • Stories From The Battlefield — The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Καλύτερο Gospel Τραγούδι

  • “Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; Sir William James Baptist & Donald Lawrence, songwriters
  • “Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III
  • “Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard
  • “Holy Hands” — DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters
  • “One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής

  • “Holy Forever (Live)” — Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans
  • “Praise” — Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
  • “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” — Honor & Glory Featuring Disciple
  • “In The Name Of Jesus” — JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters
  • “In The Room” — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters
  • “That’s My King” — CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Llyod Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

Καλύτερο Gospel Άλμπουμ

  • Covered Vol. 1 — Melvin Crispell III
  • Choirmaster II (Live) — Ricky Dillard
  • Father’s Day — Kirk Franklin
  • Still Karen — Karen Clark Sheard
  • More Than This — CeCe Winans

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής

  • Heart Of A Human — DOE 
  • When Wind Meets Fire — Elevation Worship
  • Child Of God — Forrest Frank
  • Coat Of Many Colors — Brandon Lake
  • The Maverick Way Complete — Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ

  • The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 — Authentic Unlimited
  • The Gospel According To Mark — Mark D. Conklin
  • Rhapsody — The Harlem Gospel Travelers
  • Church — Cory Henry
  • Loving You — The Nelons

Καλύτερο Latin Pop Άλμπουμ

  • Funk Generation – Anitta 
  • El Viaje – Luis Fonsi 
  • GARCÍA – Kany García
  • Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira 
  • ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Καλύτερο Música Urbana Άλμπουμ

  • nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana — Bad Bunny
  • Rayo — J Balvin
  • FERXXOCALIPSIS — Feid
  • LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN — Residente 
  • att. — Young Miko

Καλύτερο Latin Rock ή Alternative Άλμπουμ

  • Compita del Destino — El David Aguilar
  • Pa’ Tu Cuerpa — Cimafunk
  • Autopoiética — Mon Laferte
  • GRASA — NATHY PELUSO
  • ¿Quién trae las cornetas? — Rawayana 

Καλύτερο Música Mexicana Άλμπουμ (Και Tejano)

  • Diamantes — Chiquis
  • Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 — Carín León 
  • ÉXODO — Peso Pluma
  • De Lejitos — Jessi Uribe

Καλύτερο Tropical Latin Άλμπουμ

  • MUEVENSE — Marc Anthony
  • Bailar — Sheila E.
  • Radio Güira — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
  • Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
  • Vacilón Santiaguero — Kiki Valera

Καλύτερη Global Music Ερμηνεία

  • “Raat Ki Rani” — Arooj Aftab
  • “A Rock Somewhere” — Jacob Collier Featuring Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal
  • “Rise” — Rocky Dawuni
  • “Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. Featuring Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar 
  • “Sunlight To My Soul”— Angélique Kidjo Featuring Soweto Gospel Choir
  • “Kashira” — Masa Takumi Featuring Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Καλύτερη African Music Ερμηνεία

  • “Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
  • “MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
  • “Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay 
  • “Higher” – Burna Boy
  • “Love Me JeJe” – Tems

Καλύτερο Global Music Άλμπουμ

  • ALKEBULAN II — Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Paisajes — Ciro Hurtado
  • Heis — Rema
  • Historias de un Flamenco — Antonio Rey
  • Born in the Wild — Tems

Καλύτερο Reggae Άλμπουμ

  • Take It Easy — Collie Buddz
  • Party With Me — Vybz Kartel
  • Never Gets Late Here — Shenseea
  • Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) — (Various Artists)
  • Evolution — The Wailers

Καλύτερο New Age Άλμπουμ

  • Break of Dawn — Ricky Kej
  • Triveni — Wouter Kellerman, Eru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon 
  • Opus — Ryuichi Sakamoto
  • Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn — Anoushka Shankar
  • Warriors Of Light — Radhika Vekaria

Καλύτερο Music Άλμπουμ για Παιδιά

  • Brillo, Brillo! — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band 
  • Creciendo — Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
  • My Favorite Dream — John Legend
  • Solid Rock Revival — Rock For Children
  • World Wide Playdate — Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Καλύτερο Comedy Άλμπουμ

  • Armageddon — Ricky Gervais
  • The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle 
  • The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan
  • Someday You’ll Die — Nikki Glaser
  • Where Was I — Trevor Noah

Καλύτερη Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Ηχογράφηση

  • All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists) — Guy Oldfield, producer
  • …And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton
  • Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton
  • Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter 
  • My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand

Καλύτερο Compilation Soundtrack Για Visual Media

  • The Color Purple — (Various Artists) Nick Baxter, Blitz Bazawule & Stephen Bray, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll & Morgan Rhodes, music supervisors
  • Deadpool & Wolverine — (Various Artists) Dave Jordan, Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor
  • Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
  • Saltburn — (Various Artists) Emerald Fennell, compilation producer; Kirsten Lane, music supervisor
  • Twisters: The Album — (Various Artists) Ian Cripps, Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; Mike Knobloch & Rachel Levy, music supervisors

Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack για Visual Media

  • American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer 
  • Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers 
  • The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
  • Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer 
  • Shogun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack για Video Games

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer
Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer (WINNER)

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι για Visual Media

  • “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [From Twisters: The Album] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
  • “Better Place” [From TROLLS Band Together] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
  • “Can’t Catch Me Now” [From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
  • “It Never Went Away” [From American Symphony] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
  • “Love Will Survive” [From The Tattooist of Auschwitz] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Καλύτερο Βίντεο Κλιπ

  • “Tailor Swif” — A$AP Rocky: Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors, Natan Schottenfels, video producer
  • “360” — Charli xcx: Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers
  • “Houdini” — Eminem: Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers
  • “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers
  • “Fortnight” — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone: Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Καλύτερο Music Film

  • American Symphony — Jon Batiste: Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers
  • June — (June Carter Cash): Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers
  • Kings From Queens — Run DMC: Kirk Fraser, video director; Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt & William H. Masterson III, video producers
  • Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple — Steven Van Zandt: Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers
  • The Greatest Night in Pop — (Various Artists): Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers

Καλύτερη Συσκευασία Άλμπουμ

  • The Avett Brothers — Scott Avett, Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)
  • Baker Hotel — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)
  • BRAT — Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)
  • F-1 Trillion — Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)
  • Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
  • Jug Band Millionaire — Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
  • Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease — Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

Καλύτερη κασετίνα σε απλή ή ειδικής περιορισμένης έκδοσης συσκευασία

  • Half Living Things — Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)
  • Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea — Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)
  • In Utero — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)
  • Mind Games — Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon) 
  • Unsuk Chin — Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)
  • We Blame Chicago — Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

Καλύτερο Ένθετο σε Άλμπουμ 

  • After Midnight — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)
  • The Carnegie Hall Concert — Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)
  • Centennial — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)
  • John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55 — Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)
  • SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son De Beno” — Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Καλύτερο ;Aλμπουμ ιστορικών ηχογραφήσεων σε επανέκδοση

  • Centennial — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)
  • Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition — Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation)
  • Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings — Tom Laskey, Shana L. Redmond, Susan Robeson & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)
  • Pepito y Paquito — Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)
  • The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition) — Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)

Καλύτερο Engineered Άλμπουμ, Μη-Κλασική Μουσική

  • Algorithm — Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)
  • Cyan Blue — Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)
  • Deeper Well — Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)
  • empathogen — Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)
  • i/o — Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May, Dom Shaw & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel) 
  • Short n’ Sweet — Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Καλύτερο Engineered Άλμπουμ, Κλασική Μουσική

  • Adams: Girls Of The Golden West — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
  • Andres: The Blind Banister — Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)
  • Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit — Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • Clear Voices In The Dark — Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
  • Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Παραγωγός της χρονιάς, Κλασική Μουσική

  • Erica Brenner
  • Christoph Franke
  • Morten Lindberg
  • Dmitriy Lipay
  • Elaine Martone
  • Dirk Sobotka

Καλύτερο Immersive Audio Άλμπουμ

  • Avalon — Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; John Webber, immersive mastering engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)
  • Genius Loves Company — Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)
  • Henning Sommerro: Borders — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
  • i/o (In-Side Mix) — Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Peter Gabriel, immersive producer (Peter Gabriel)
  • Pax — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Σύνθεση 

  • “At Last” — Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)
  • “Communion” — Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)
  • “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” — André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)
  • “Remembrance” — Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)
  • “Strands” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)

Καλύτερη Οργανική Ενορχήστρωση

  • “Baby Elephant Walk – Encore” — Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)
  • “Bridge Over Troubled Water” — Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly) 
  • “Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)” — Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck Featuring Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)
  • “Rose Without The Thorns” — Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying Featuring säje & Tonality)
  • “Silent Night” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

Καλύτερη Ενορχηστρωμένη Υπόκρουση Φωνητικών

  • “Alma” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje Featuring Regina Carter)
  • “Always Come Back” — Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)
  • “b i g f e e l i n g s” — Chris Greatti, Zach Tenorio & Willow, arrangers (WILLOW)
  • “Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″)” — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)
  • “The Sound Of Silence” — Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry Featuring Sleeping At Last)

Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Ερμηνεία

  • “Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance” — Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)
  • “Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major” — JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • “Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen” — Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)
  • “Stravinsky: The Firebird” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση - Όπερα 

  • “Adams: Girls Of The Golden West” — John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
  • “Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
  • “Moravec: The Shining” — Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)
  • “Puts: The Hours” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
  • “Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas) 

Καλύτερη Χορωδιακή Ερμηνεία

  • “Clear Voices In The Dark” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
  • “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad” — Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)
  • “Handel: Israel in Egypt” — Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)
  • “Ochre” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)
  • “Sheehan: Akathist” — Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία Μουσικής Δωματίου/Μικρού Συνόλου 

  • “Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles” — JACK Quartet
  • “Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 and Op. 97, ‘Archduke'” — Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax
  • “Cerrone: Beaufort Scales” — Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei Ensemble
  • “Home” — Miró Quartet
  • “Rectangles and Circumstance” — Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

Καλύτερο Ορχηστρικό Σόλο - Κλασική Μουσική

  • “Akiho: Longing” — Andy Akiho
  • “Bach: Goldberg Variations” — Víkingur Ólafsson
  • “Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc” — Seth Parker Woods (Wild Up)
  • “Entourer” — Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)
  • “Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra” — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

Καλύτερο Κλασσικό Σόλο Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

  • Bespoke Songs — Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist; Julian Schwarz, artist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)
  • Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price — Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist 
  • A Change Is Gonna Come — Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles
  • Show Me The Way — Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist
  • Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)

Καλύτερη Συλλογή Κλασικής Μουσικής

  • Akiho: BeLonging — Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers
  • American Counterpoints — Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
  • Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer
  • Mythologies II — Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers
  • Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer 

Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Κλασική Σύνθεση

  • “Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello” — Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)
  • “Coleman: Revelry” — Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)
  • “Lang: Composition As Explanation” — David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)
  • “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina” — Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)
  • “Saariaho: Adriana Mater” — Kaija Saariaho, composer; Amin Maalouf librettist (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)
