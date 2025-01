“TikTok refugees” have signed up to RedNote in droves, making it the most downloaded free app on Apple’s app store in the United States over the weekend. There is still a significant amount of uncertainty about how, or if, a ban would work. But instead of waiting for the final ruling, or opting for an American-owned alternative, some TikTok users have protested by signing up for the most readily available Chinese company-owned alternative: An app called “Xiaohongshu” in Chinese, literally meaning “little red book,” but known as “RedNote” outside China. It is owned by Shanghai-based Xingyin Information Technology, a private company. The new American users are arriving at the app with TikTok dances, memes about Chinese spying and requests for Mandarin lessons. Chinese users welcomed them with offers to help translate and a touch of schadenfreude that Americans were jumping into the “great fire wall” of Chinese internet censorship to escape a likely federal ban. Originally launched in Shanghai as a shopping platform for women, Xiaohongshu has grown to become one of China’s most popular short video apps with over 300 million users as of July 2024. Caption from article by Christian Shepherd, Vic Chiang and Katrina Northrop.