Η γυναίκα που δεν τρώει εδώ για τέσσερα χρόνια περιγράφει τη βασανιστική ρουτίνα της

My name is Celia. And this is my story. A huge thank you to the team at @Truly Show (especially Tom and Georgia) and Born Different for providing me a safe space to share my story, raise awareness and educate others ❤️. #Documentary #Disabled #Disability #Power100 #DemandTheChange #Neurodiversity #MentalHealth #feedingtubeawareness #DisabilityTikTok #DisabledTikTok #DisabilityAwareness #TPN #loeysdietzsyndrome #marfansyndrome Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/fwFIDhQW2KM?si=LM7bGj1u2OHl_4M- Facebook: https://fb.watch/o7unE3ZueN/ or https://fb.watch/o7xRgU84pA/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@celia.chartresaris?_t=8h852TKVcWX&_r=1 Instagram: https://instagram.com/borndifferentshow? igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==