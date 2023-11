Μητέρα έκοψε μια συνήθεια και έχασε 20 κιλά - Η διατροφή «80/20» που της άλλαξε τη ζωή

I felt beautiful back then and I still think she was beautiful. I’m proud of her because she was the one who got up found exercises that we enjoyed, researched and put us into a calorie deficit, and most importantly stayed consistent #caloriedeficit #20kgweightloss #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlossbeforeandafter #beforeandafter #60kgs #20kgloss #weighttraining #resistancetraining #mobilitytraining #sustainableweightloss #transformation #perth #perthmum #perthfitness #westernaustralia #perthlife #perthlifestyle #perthtok #perthtiktoker #australia